Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will post sales of $2.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. Eversource Energy posted sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $8.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.58 billion to $8.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $96,520,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 916.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 992,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,224,000 after buying an additional 895,228 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,630,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,214,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,778,000 after buying an additional 356,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,355,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,482,000 after buying an additional 296,646 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ES opened at $91.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.95. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $66.68 and a 12 month high of $91.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

