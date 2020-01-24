Everton Resources (CVE:EVR) Receives News Sentiment Rating of -1.00

News coverage about Everton Resources (CVE:EVR) has been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Everton Resources earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Everton Resources has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.04.

About Everton Resources

Everton Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Opinaca gold property comprising 440 claims covering an area of 278 square kilometers; and has an option agreement to acquire 75% interest in the Chapais property located in Quebec, Canada.

