Everus Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,689.00 (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 54% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Everus has traded up 34.8% against the US dollar. Everus has a market cap of $19.07 million and approximately $1,689.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everus coin can currently be bought for $0.0411 or 0.00000484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $10.39, $24.68 and $24.43.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $468.08 or 0.05497679 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026812 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00127832 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019819 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033891 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002359 BTC.

About Everus

EVR is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,877,136 coins. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everus’ official website is everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $5.60, $24.43, $51.55, $18.94, $50.98, $7.50, $33.94, $20.33, $24.68, $32.15 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

