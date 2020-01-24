Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.38.

AQUA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $19.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -194.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $20.23.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $412.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.74 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $251,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,913.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 301.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

