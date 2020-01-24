EXPERIAN PLC/ADR Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden expects that the business services provider will earn $1.04 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EXPERIAN PLC/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

EXPGY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

OTCMKTS EXPGY traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $34.59. The company had a trading volume of 86,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.67. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $34.83.

About EXPERIAN PLC/ADR

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

