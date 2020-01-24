Extremely Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Stock Price

News coverage about FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) has been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company manufactures and distributes handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

