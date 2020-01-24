Extremely Negative News Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Lombard Medical Technologies (LON:LMT) Share Price

News stories about Lombard Medical Technologies (LON:LMT) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Lombard Medical Technologies earned a media sentiment score of -4.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the medical technology company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Lombard Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 154 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 193 ($2.54).

