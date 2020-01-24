Extremely Positive Press Coverage Unlikely to Affect Coca Cola Femsa (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Stock Price

Press coverage about Coca Cola Femsa (OTCMKTS:COCSF) has been trending extremely positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Coca Cola Femsa earned a news impact score of 4.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of COCSF remained flat at $$6.76 during midday trading on Friday. Coca Cola Femsa has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07.

Coca Cola Femsa Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

