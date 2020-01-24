Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Cut by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,067,000 after buying an additional 969,474 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,172.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 907,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after buying an additional 895,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,287.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 814,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after buying an additional 780,224 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.56. 1,054,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,932,780. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $284.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

