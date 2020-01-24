Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,972 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.28. 524,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,932,780. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $66.05 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

