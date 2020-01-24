Exxon Mobil (XOM) to Release Earnings on Friday

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.41. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $66.05 and a one year high of $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $285.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.