Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 20.8% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 12.9% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.15.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 789,360 shares of company stock valued at $151,245,323. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $219.76 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.52 and a 52-week high of $222.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.08 and a 200-day moving average of $194.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

