Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $263.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $240.00 to $263.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FB. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.66.

Shares of FB stock opened at $219.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.08 and a 200-day moving average of $194.79. The company has a market cap of $631.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Facebook has a one year low of $142.52 and a one year high of $222.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total transaction of $23,597,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 789,360 shares of company stock worth $151,245,323 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

