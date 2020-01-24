Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $274.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $274.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.45% from the company’s current price.

FB has been the subject of several other research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

Facebook stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.18. 1,583,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,158,482. Facebook has a 1 year low of $142.52 and a 1 year high of $222.38. The firm has a market cap of $626.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 789,360 shares of company stock worth $151,245,323 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

