Faceter (FACE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,224.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. Faceter has a market cap of $394,935.00 and approximately $2,224.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $471.33 or 0.05544254 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026854 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00127814 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019891 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033822 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

FACE is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io.

Buying and Selling Faceter

