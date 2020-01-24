Falcon Point Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Falcon Point Capital LLC lowered its stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 610,205 shares during the period. Limelight Networks makes up approximately 2.5% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Falcon Point Capital LLC owned about 0.41% of Limelight Networks worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 47,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,802,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 69,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,830,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 415,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $3.70 to $4.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.10.

Shares of LLNW opened at $5.45 on Friday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

