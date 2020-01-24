Falcon Point Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Falcon Point Capital LLC trimmed its position in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,376 shares during the period. Veracyte makes up approximately 1.8% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Falcon Point Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Veracyte worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCYT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 43.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,062 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter worth about $33,505,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter worth about $21,541,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 36.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,517,000 after purchasing an additional 618,054 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $28.57 on Friday. Veracyte Inc has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Veracyte Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $501,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,573.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $438,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,653 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,266. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VCYT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

