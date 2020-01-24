Falcon Point Capital LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 103.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,522 shares during the quarter. Everi comprises 1.5% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Falcon Point Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Everi worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Everi by 464.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 15,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Everi by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,291 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Everi by 78.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Everi by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 882,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EVRI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,093.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 31,050 shares of company stock worth $386,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI opened at $12.64 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Everi had a negative return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $134.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

