Falcon Point Capital LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Falcon Point Capital LLC lessened its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,760 shares during the quarter. MasTec comprises 1.8% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in MasTec by 4.4% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in MasTec by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 16.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 target price on shares of MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $62.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average is $62.48. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $73.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.36.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. MasTec had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other MasTec news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,778.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

