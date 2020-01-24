Falcon Point Capital LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Falcon Point Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,980 shares during the quarter. Five9 makes up about 2.2% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Five9 by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Five9 by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Five9 by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 97,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 14,352 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $70.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.50. Five9 Inc has a twelve month low of $45.98 and a twelve month high of $74.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2,360.00, a P/E/G ratio of 77.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIVN. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Five9 from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

In related news, EVP James B. Doran sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $31,851.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,070 shares of company stock valued at $17,114,668 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

