Falcon Point Capital LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Falcon Point Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 145,163 shares during the period. NeoGenomics accounts for approximately 3.1% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Falcon Point Capital LLC owned 0.08% of NeoGenomics worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 14.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. ValuEngine lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. First Analysis cut NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

In related news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $160,233.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,455.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 51,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $1,176,507.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 356,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,132,751.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 471,874 shares of company stock valued at $11,259,917. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEO opened at $32.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3,302.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.24.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.38 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

