Falcon Point Capital LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Falcon Point Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215,846 shares during the period. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs accounts for 3.8% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Falcon Point Capital LLC owned 0.18% of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the third quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 395.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on FTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

In other Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.14. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.