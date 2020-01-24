Falcon Point Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

Falcon Point Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,923 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 303,021 shares during the period. R1 RCM makes up 3.1% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Falcon Point Capital LLC owned 0.17% of R1 RCM worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in R1 RCM by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $13.25 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.85 million. R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

