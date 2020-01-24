Falcon Point Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)

Falcon Point Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,325 shares during the period. WillScot accounts for about 1.6% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Falcon Point Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of WillScot worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in WillScot by 1,505.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot in the third quarter worth $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 87.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 57.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WillScot to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $18.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. WillScot Corp has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $19.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $272.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. WillScot’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WillScot Corp will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

