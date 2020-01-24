Falcon Point Capital LLC Sells 213,044 Shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

Falcon Point Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,044 shares during the quarter. Switch comprises 1.3% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter worth $2,064,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Switch during the fourth quarter valued at $694,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Switch during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Switch by 56.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Also, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 970,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,456 over the last ninety days. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWCH stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Switch Inc has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 180.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.22 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.48%. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Switch Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SWCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

