Falcon Point Capital LLC Sells 218,050 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Falcon Point Capital LLC decreased its holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,050 shares during the quarter. PlayAGS comprises approximately 1.8% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Falcon Point Capital LLC owned 0.33% of PlayAGS worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PlayAGS by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in PlayAGS by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in PlayAGS in the third quarter worth about $133,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $79.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

