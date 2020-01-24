Falcon Point Capital LLC Sells 35,283 Shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Falcon Point Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,283 shares during the quarter. Brink’s makes up 1.3% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 109.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 883,373 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,844,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brink’s by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 292,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,751,000 after buying an additional 193,148 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Brink’s by 480.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 193,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,165,000.

BCO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Brink’s in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brink’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $90.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.29 and a 200-day moving average of $86.85. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $69.85 and a 52-week high of $97.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.08 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 102.81%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

