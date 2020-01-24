Falcon Point Capital LLC Trims Holdings in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Falcon Point Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,651 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 291,774 shares during the period. FireEye accounts for about 1.5% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in FireEye were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FireEye by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,190,940 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $269,407,000 after buying an additional 945,885 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye in the second quarter worth $8,676,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in FireEye by 27.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,238,934 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $29,867,000 after acquiring an additional 486,491 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in FireEye by 983.9% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 346,575 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 314,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in FireEye by 466.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 302,390 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 248,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $105,914.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 405,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,858,359.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 345,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,622.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. FireEye Inc has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $18.66.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $225.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FEYE. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Mizuho set a $16.00 price target on shares of FireEye and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

