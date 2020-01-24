Fantom (FTM) Price Hits $0.0092 on Major Exchanges

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Fantom token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Kucoin and Bilaxy. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $16.75 million and $2.97 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.25 or 0.03082112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00201858 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029513 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00124168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Hotbit, Bgogo, Bibox, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

