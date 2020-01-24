Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Purchases $640,260.00 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Darren R. Jackson bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.52. 3,986,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,397. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 63.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 77.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 303,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 132,225 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 98.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,230,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,793 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 110.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 504.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Raymond James lowered Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

