Fate Therapeutics (FATE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) recently:

1/14/2020 – Fate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2020 – Fate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Fate Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/3/2020 – Fate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/30/2019 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $27.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/10/2019 – Fate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/9/2019 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Fate Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Fate Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2019 – Fate Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

FATE opened at $24.84 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 900.24% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The company had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $117,933.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,473.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $504,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,643,804.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1,812.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,355,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,105,000 after buying an additional 3,179,714 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 11,216,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,197,000 after buying an additional 857,143 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 224.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,121,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 98.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,180,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 586,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 65.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 840,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 331,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

