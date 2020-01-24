Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FATE shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $504,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,643,804.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $117,933.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1,812.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,355,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,105,000 after buying an additional 3,179,714 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 11,216,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,197,000 after buying an additional 857,143 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 224.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,121,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 98.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,180,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after buying an additional 586,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 65.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 331,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE opened at $24.84 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a negative net margin of 900.24%. The business had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

