Fetch (FET) Price Hits $0.0409

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Fetch has a market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch token can now be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and WazirX. In the last week, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00037139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $463.41 or 0.05552026 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026680 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00127881 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020168 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033804 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002485 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002721 BTC.

About Fetch

Fetch (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai.

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

