Finablr (LON:FIN) Price Target Cut to GBX 215 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Finablr (LON:FIN) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 215 ($2.83) in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 126.32% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Finablr stock traded down GBX 35.80 ($0.47) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 95 ($1.25). The company had a trading volume of 10,015,245 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 167.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 165.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $670.25 million and a PE ratio of -86.36. Finablr has a fifty-two week low of GBX 123.20 ($1.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 228.40 ($3.00).

In related news, insider Michael Tomalin acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £35,600 ($46,829.78).

Finablr PLC operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

