Financial Comparison: Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) versus Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Jones Energy and Southwestern Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Energy -22.39% -21.89% -6.30% Southwestern Energy 31.37% 14.07% 6.38%

Volatility and Risk

Jones Energy has a beta of 3.09, indicating that its share price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Jones Energy and Southwestern Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Southwestern Energy 3 8 1 0 1.83

Southwestern Energy has a consensus price target of $3.16, suggesting a potential upside of 85.06%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jones Energy and Southwestern Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Energy $188.57 million 0.00 -$101.49 million ($8.40) N/A Southwestern Energy $3.86 billion 0.24 $537.00 million $1.02 1.68

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Jones Energy. Jones Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southwestern Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats Jones Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jones Energy

Jones Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the mid-continent United States. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage located in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves included 104.8 million barrels of oil equivalent. Jones Energy, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 184,024 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; and approximately 297,445 net acres in Southwest Appalachia. The company's estimated proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 11,921 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 6,364 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

