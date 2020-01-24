Financial Review: Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) and DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF)

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) and Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DiaSorin and Deutsche Wohnen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaSorin 0 0 0 0 N/A Deutsche Wohnen 0 0 1 0 3.00

Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus target price of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.42%. Given Deutsche Wohnen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Deutsche Wohnen is more favorable than DiaSorin.

Profitability

This table compares DiaSorin and Deutsche Wohnen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaSorin N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Wohnen 216.71% 14.21% 6.61%

Volatility & Risk

DiaSorin has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Wohnen has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DiaSorin and Deutsche Wohnen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaSorin $790.32 million 9.31 $186.75 million N/A N/A Deutsche Wohnen $927.68 million 15.63 $2.16 billion $5.74 7.12

Deutsche Wohnen has higher revenue and earnings than DiaSorin.

Summary

Deutsche Wohnen beats DiaSorin on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, produces, and commercializes diagnostic tests in various clinical areas for hospital and private testing laboratories in the market of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics. It offers immunodiagnostics products in the areas of infectious diseases; bone and mineral metabolism; endocrinology, including diabetes, thyroid function, fertility, growth, adrenal function, and gastroenterology; hypertension; oncology; stool diagnostics; autoimmunity; and cardiac and brain damages. The company's immunodiagnostics systems include LIAISON XL, an automated chemiluminescence analyzer; LIAISON analyzer; EVOlyzer 2-150/8 with disposable tips to automate microplate based assays; and ETI Max 3000, an automated microtiter plate analyzer. It also offers molecular diagnostic products LIAISON MDX a thermocycler; and LIAISON IAM, an instrument for amplification of nucleic acids, as well as kits, PCR master mixes, primer pairs, and molecular controls for monitoring oncology and infectious diseases. The company sells its products directly, as well as through an international network of independent distributors in Europe, Africa, North Americam Central America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. DiaSorin S.p.A. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Saluggia, Italy.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living. The company manages and markets nursing and residential care homes, as well as provides services for the care of the senior citizens. Deutsche Wohnen SE was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

