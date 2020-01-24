Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,716 Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2,931.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 903,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,322,000 after acquiring an additional 873,821 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Nutrien by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,580,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,725,000 after acquiring an additional 872,389 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,240,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,263,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR opened at $45.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Nutrien Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Nutrien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank set a $60.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.74.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

