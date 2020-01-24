Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Buys 698 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

IWF stock opened at $184.92 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $137.32 and a 52 week high of $185.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

