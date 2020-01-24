Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 93.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133,864 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 14,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

TLT stock opened at $139.96 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $118.64 and a 12 month high of $148.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.2176 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.