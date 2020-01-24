Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $1.67 Million Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 3M by 27.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,313,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,863,000 after acquiring an additional 282,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,380 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $33,850,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $35,637,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

NYSE MMM opened at $177.74 on Friday. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.73. The firm has a market cap of $102.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

