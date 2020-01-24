Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 63,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 33,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $206.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

