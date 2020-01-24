Finning International (FTT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Finning International (TSE: FTT):

1/15/2020 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00.

1/13/2020 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$27.00 to C$28.00.

1/10/2020 – Finning International was given a new C$26.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Finning International had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$29.50 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

FTT traded down C$0.24 on Friday, reaching C$23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,203. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91. Finning International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$21.17 and a 1 year high of C$26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$24.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.47.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Finning International Inc. will post 2.0100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.78, for a total transaction of C$60,798.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$672,500.74. Also, Senior Officer Marchello Marchese sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total value of C$57,363.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$925,892.47. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,363 shares of company stock worth $158,031.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

