FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,830,000 after buying an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

Shares of PEP opened at $143.65 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $143.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $197.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.