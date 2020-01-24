FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.