FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 0.7% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,482,591,000 after acquiring an additional 218,150 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 32.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,127 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,189,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,001,600,000 after acquiring an additional 194,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $809,716,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB opened at $219.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.52 and a 52-week high of $222.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.15.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 789,360 shares of company stock worth $151,245,323. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

