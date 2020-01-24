FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.3% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in AT&T by 93.5% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 307.1% during the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 70,295 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 13.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 6.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its position in AT&T by 4.0% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $38.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $282.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

