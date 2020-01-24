FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Alphabet by 24.5% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $908,287,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $669,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,499.88.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total transaction of $36,017,682.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031,163.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,674,700 shares of company stock valued at $336,637,779. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,486.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,384.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,263.00. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,503.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1,024.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

