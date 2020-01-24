FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,884.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,831.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,816.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.59, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,480,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 29th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,177.07.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.