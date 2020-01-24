Fire Lotto (FLOT) Reaches One Day Volume of $8.00

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar. Fire Lotto has a total market cap of $154,335.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fire Lotto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, YoBit, TOPBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00038268 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00320312 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011909 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002062 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011247 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery.

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin, TOPBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

