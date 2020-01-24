First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 million.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 379 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,907. The stock has a market cap of $221.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.87. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.39.

In related news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $51,225.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,429.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 18th.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

